Normally, companies listed on the main board must issue annual reports, including audited financial statements, by April 30. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong exchange, securities regulator give listed companies until mid-May to have books audited amid Covid-19 travel restrictions
- Companies can defer publication of annual reports until mid-May if they release preliminary results
- Deferments beyond this period will be considered on a case-by-case basis
Topic | Accounting and Auditing
