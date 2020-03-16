Normally, companies listed on the main board must issue annual reports, including audited financial statements, by April 30. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong exchange, securities regulator give listed companies until mid-May to have books audited amid Covid-19 travel restrictions

  • Companies can defer publication of annual reports until mid-May if they release preliminary results
  • Deferments beyond this period will be considered on a case-by-case basis
Topic |   Accounting and Auditing
Eric Ng
Updated: 9:09pm, 16 Mar, 2020

