An Esprit store in Frankfurt. Germany accounted for just over half of the company’s revenue in the second half last year. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong-listed Esprit says coronavirus-driven store closures in Europe could lead to considerable loss in first six months this year

  • ‘Apparel retail sentiment is at its lowest level possible and store traffic … has subsided entirely,’ company says in exchange filing
  • Company said earlier it was on track to deliver what a ‘strategic plan’ set out to achieve
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Eric Ng
Updated: 6:19am, 17 Mar, 2020

