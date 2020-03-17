An Esprit store in Frankfurt. Germany accounted for just over half of the company’s revenue in the second half last year. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong-listed Esprit says coronavirus-driven store closures in Europe could lead to considerable loss in first six months this year
- ‘Apparel retail sentiment is at its lowest level possible and store traffic … has subsided entirely,’ company says in exchange filing
- Company said earlier it was on track to deliver what a ‘strategic plan’ set out to achieve
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
