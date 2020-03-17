LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks fall, as Trump says US may fall into recession over coronavirus
- Traders looking for a bottom signal, says analyst Alan Li
- Another bloodbath seen in US markets; G7 leaders vow to 'do whatever it takes'
People walk along the beautiful Bund in Shanghai on March 14, 2020, as China tries to regain some normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic that began there. Photo: Bloomberg
Hello traders --
Where's the bottom?
What's it going to take to start digging out from there? And how long will it take?
We'd love to hear your thoughts and feelings, including strategies you're adopting, scary and funny moments, as well as super and awful trades for possible inclusion in the blog.
Deaths have now topped 7,00 worldwide, with more deaths outside of China now than inside where the virus started. A potential vaccine is being tested in the US state of Washington.
US President Donald Trump signaled the coronavirus could lead to a recession. “Once this goes away... I think you are going to see a tremendous surge [in stocks]."
After a teleconference, the Group of 7 leaders pledged to "do whatever it takes" to boost economies and coordinate health measures.
US Futures are rising after another overnight wipeout. Asia markets are mostly down.
-- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Deb Price in Hong Kong
