The Peninsula Hong Kong, the company’s flagship hotel. The Covid-19 outbreak has put Hong Kong’s hotel and tourism industry under huge pressure. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong owner of Peninsula hotels posts weak but better-than-expected annual result, says more pain ahead in first quarter

  • Company’s unaudited revenue for two months ending February 29 is down 21 per cent year on year
  • Its 2019 revenue drops 5 per cent but is better than a forecast 7.1 per cent drop, while its net profit falls 59 per cent but is better than a forecast 68.4 per cent fall
Louise Moon
Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Mar, 2020

