Hong Kong, China stocks rise on huge US relief package to battle impact of coronavirus
- Asia markets mixed
- Tencent to report earnings tonight -- expectations are big
People ride an escalator at the High Speed Railway Station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, on March 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
The world is already in a global recession due to the coronavirus, investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley say.
The US is looking at a US$1 trillion-plus relief package. That boosted US markets. But now US futures are down.
It's going to be a day filled with market-moving news. We will keep you up on it all -- plus analysis of what's happening in Hong Kong and mainland markets.
Where's the bottom? What's it going to take to start climbing out? And how long will it take?
-- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Deb Price in Hong Kong
