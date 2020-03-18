LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks rise on huge US relief package to battle impact of coronavirus

  • Asia markets mixed 
  • Tencent to report earnings tonight -- expectations are big
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Deb Price

Topic |   Stocks Blog
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Deb Price

People ride an escalator at the High Speed Railway Station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, on March 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
INTRODUCTION

Are you ready, traders?

The world is already in a global recession due to the coronavirus, investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley say.

The US is looking at a US$1 trillion-plus relief package. That boosted US markets. But now US futures are down.

It's going to be a day filled with market-moving news. We will keep you up on it all -- plus analysis of what's happening in Hong Kong and mainland markets.

Where's the bottom? What's it going to take to start climbing out? And how long will it take?

-- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

