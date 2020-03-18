Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, left, with his son Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, the chairman of CK Infrastructure. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s CK Infrastructure says Covid-19 induced ultra-low interest rates will pressure returns
- Tough stances by regulators will also weigh on revenues, Victor Li Tzar-kuoi says
- Company’s net profit for last year amounted to HK$10.5 billion, up 0.7 per cent from 2018
