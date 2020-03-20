LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks gain; Italy surpasses China in coronavirus deaths
- Chinese cancer drugs developer InnoCare’s IPO nearly 300-time subscribed in Hong Kong despite global market crash
- Towngas posts underlying profit decline
Visitors to the US Department of Labor in New York are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns on March 18, 2020. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some US states. Photo: Associated Press
INTRODUCTION
Happy Friday, traders!
Overnight, US markets up a bit after a volatile trading day. US futures are down.
Italy has surpassed China in coronavirus deaths.
The US Congress is moving on its US$1.3 trillion coronavirus relief plan.
-- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai, and Deb Price and Gigi Choy in Hong Kong