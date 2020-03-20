Li & Fung’s transformation ‘will be more effectively implemented away from the public equity markets’, CEO Spencer Fung says. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Fung family offers to privatise global supply chain manager Li & Fung at 150 per cent premium
- The Fung family’s offer is worth HK$7.2 billion
- It is teaming up with GLP Group to buy all shares it does not currently own
