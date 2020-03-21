Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s Big Tech companies are using their roles in fighting world’s largest health crisis to turbocharge HealthTech
- When epidemiologists were still struggling to find the cause and transmission path of the coronavirus, Chinese authorities resorted to the most primitive way to block its spread, locking an estimated 50 million people under quarantine
- Now, as the focus of the global pandemic shifts offshore from mainland China, the country’s technology companies are using their participation in the world’s largest health crisis to turbocharge the deployment of so-called HealthTech solutions
Topic | Health in China
Illustration: Henry Wong