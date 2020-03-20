Citic management said the coronavirus had no impact on its business in the first two months this year. Photo: Reuters
Citic Securities, China’s largest brokerage, reports double-digit growth in 2019 revenue and net profit
- The Shanghai and Hong Kong-listed company’s revenue rises 11.8 per cent to 57.1 billion yuan, its net profit surges 30.2 per cent to 12.2 billion yuan
- Securities trading contributed the most to Citic’s revenue, at 38.6 per cent
Topic | China economy
