Potential buyers for the 102 flats in the second batch of Wheelock Properties’ Ocean Marini project in Lohas Park, Tseung Kwan O, on March 21. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business

Wheelock’s Ocean Marini flat sales run out of steam in second round as Hong Kong buyers stay home amid spiking coronavirus cases

  • As many as 20 per cent of interested homebuyers decided to stay at home, said Centaline’s Louis Chan
  • As many as 70 of the 102 flats on offer at second batch of Ocean Marini project in Tseung Kwan O sold as of early afternoon
Topic |   Weekend Property
Martin Choi
Updated: 6:41pm, 21 Mar, 2020

