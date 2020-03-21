Potential buyers for the 102 flats in the second batch of Wheelock Properties’ Ocean Marini project in Lohas Park, Tseung Kwan O, on March 21. Photo: Dickson Lee
Wheelock’s Ocean Marini flat sales run out of steam in second round as Hong Kong buyers stay home amid spiking coronavirus cases
- As many as 20 per cent of interested homebuyers decided to stay at home, said Centaline’s Louis Chan
- As many as 70 of the 102 flats on offer at second batch of Ocean Marini project in Tseung Kwan O sold as of early afternoon
