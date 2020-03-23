LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks fall on worries world is falling into recession over coronavirus
- Global death toll rises to more than 14,500
- US Congress working on US$1.5 trillion stimulus plan in anticipation of huge job losses
Funeral service workers push a coffin to place in a boat after a mass at the Murano island in Venice, Italy, on March 3, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
INTRODUCTION
Good morning, traders --
The global death toll is now more than 14,500 due to the coronavirus. The US Congress is at odds over a proposed US$1.5 trillion stimulus plan in anticipation of huge job losses in the world' largest economy. Entire states like California and New York are shutting down.
We'd love to hear your thoughts and feelings, including strategies you're adopting, as well as super and awful trades for possible inclusion in the blog.
Where's the bottom? What's it going to take to start climbing out? And how long will it take?
-- Louise Moon, Deb Price and Gigi Choy
