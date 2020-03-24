LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks gain as US Congress appears near coronavirus stimulus deal

  • Overnight, US Fed announces fresh unlimited bond buying
  • World's largest economy nearing huge stimulus package for businesses, workers
Louise Moon , Gigi Choy and Deb Price

Updated: 11:37am, 24 Mar, 2020

Hong Kong, known for its dazzling array of pubs, is banning alcohol sales at bars and restaurants to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Sam Tsang
INTRODUCTION

Hello traders --

We're off to another roller-coaster, volatile week that requires nerves of steel. Monday was down, Tuesday is starting with gains.

We've got you covered on the news and moves in Hong Kong and mainland markets.

-- Louise Moon, Gigi Choy and Deb Price 
 

