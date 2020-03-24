LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks gain as US Congress appears near coronavirus stimulus deal
- Overnight, US Fed announces fresh unlimited bond buying
- World's largest economy nearing huge stimulus package for businesses, workers
Hong Kong, known for its dazzling array of pubs, is banning alcohol sales at bars and restaurants to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hello traders --
We're off to another roller-coaster, volatile week that requires nerves of steel. Monday was down, Tuesday is starting with gains.
We've got you covered on the news and moves in Hong Kong and mainland markets.
-- Louise Moon, Gigi Choy and Deb Price
-- Louise Moon, Gigi Choy and Deb Price
