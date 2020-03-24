People wear face masks as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 respiratory disease in an empty shopping centre in Mong Kok. Retail sales have been badly hit because of the outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong
Asian Reits losing defensive lustre as global market rout seen stoking credit stress
- Asian Reits have slumped alongside equities as the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to freeze up credit markets and push some sectors to the brink, according to Principal Global Investors
- While Asian Reits have slumped by 43.8 per cent this year through March 19, Hong Kong-listed Link Reit has fared better, falling 13.4 per cent in the same period
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
