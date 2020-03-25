A residential compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak. China’s lockdown measures have led to a surge in demand for online shopping, remote working solutions, online education and online entertainment. Photo: Reuters
China’s online gaming, education and work services come to office leasing market’s rescue amid Covid-19 outbreak
- Online entertainment to boost office leasing in the immediate as well as long terms, JLL China says
- Proportion of total leasing volume attributable to TMT sector to increase this year: CBRE
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A residential compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak. China’s lockdown measures have led to a surge in demand for online shopping, remote working solutions, online education and online entertainment. Photo: Reuters