A residential compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak. China’s lockdown measures have led to a surge in demand for online shopping, remote working solutions, online education and online entertainment. Photo: Reuters
China’s online gaming, education and work services come to office leasing market’s rescue amid Covid-19 outbreak

  • Online entertainment to boost office leasing in the immediate as well as long terms, JLL China says
  • Proportion of total leasing volume attributable to TMT sector to increase this year: CBRE
Martin Choi
Updated: 8:30am, 25 Mar, 2020

