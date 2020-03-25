The Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators occupied about 1.26 million square metres of office space in Metro Manila last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Metro Manila office market could decline to two-year low amid Philippine crackdown on Chinese online gaming operations

  • 7.6 per cent rise in vacancies last recorded in the last quarter of 2017
  • Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators accounted for 11 per cent of total office space in Manila
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 12:47pm, 25 Mar, 2020

