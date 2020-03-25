There has been a flurry of interest in cities like the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, since the coronavirus outbreak, according to property agents. Photo: SCMP Handout
Hongkongers relish picking up overseas properties on the cheap as currencies slump amid market stampede
- The Hong Kong currency is trading at the stronger end of its band through the market carnage, courtesy of its decades-old peg to the US dollar
- The situation is putting deep-pocketed investors on alert just as many are looking to emigrate from the city after months of social unrest in 2019
Topic | International Property
There has been a flurry of interest in cities like the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, since the coronavirus outbreak, according to property agents. Photo: SCMP Handout