LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks gaining after US stock rally on virus stimulus bill hopes
- Dow Jones Industrial surges more than 11 per cent -- biggest gain since 1933
- US stimulus bill would help workers and businesses as virus leads to spike in jobless claims
Topic | Stocks Blog
A woman walks past the security fence on a street in Beijing on March 11, 2020, as China tries to return to normalcy after being clobbered by the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
INTRODUCTION
Hello traders --
The US markets went wild over hopes negotiators are close on a roughly US$2 trillion stimulus bill.
We've got you covered on the latest news and moves in Hong Kong and mainland markets.
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
-- Louise Moon, Gigi Choy and Deb Price
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in