Hong Kong, China stocks gaining after US stock rally on virus stimulus bill hopes

  • Dow Jones Industrial surges more than 11 per cent -- biggest gain since 1933
  • US stimulus bill would help workers and businesses as virus leads to spike in jobless claims 
Louise Moon , Gigi Choy and Deb Price

Updated: 11:23am, 25 Mar, 2020

A woman walks past the security fence on a street in Beijing on March 11, 2020, as China tries to return to normalcy after being clobbered by the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
INTRODUCTION

Hello traders --

The US markets went wild over hopes negotiators are close on a roughly US$2 trillion stimulus bill. 

We've got you covered on the latest news and moves in Hong Kong and mainland markets. 

-- Louise Moon, Gigi Choy and Deb Price 

Stocks Blog