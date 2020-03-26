Beijing’s Capital International Airport. A surge in bookings and prices in recent weeks is likely to be short term. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy seats go for business-class fares as travellers fleeing a worsening Covid-19 pandemic bid for limited plane seats to China
- Average prices of tickets rose by about 150 per cent on March 15, as Covid-19 pandemic spread, according to Trip.com Group data
- Surge in bookings, prices due to insufficient supply caused by large scale and even complete suspensions by airlines globally
Topic | Aviation
