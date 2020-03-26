LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks fall as traders assess upheaval of deadly coronavirus
- Spain now joins Italy in having more coronavirus deaths than China
- No bottom yet for stocks in Hong Kong, analysts say
Passengers in protective suits are seen before they check in at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on March 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Good day, traders --
So, we are having another volatile week. Monday, down. Tuesday and Wednesday up. Today, we'll see ...
The US Congress still hasn't passed the US$ 2 trillion stimulus bill, but is expected to do so soon. But wait for the shock of the jobless numbers coming out of the US. Meanwhile, coronavirus deaths have topped 20,000 globally.
We've got you covered on the latest news and moves in markets. Visit us throughout the day!
-- Louise Moon, Gigi Choy and Deb Price
