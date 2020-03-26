People in face masks near a propaganda sign in front of residential buildings under construction in Xianning, Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Mainland developers including Poly Property, China Resources accelerate sales to shore up cash flow to minimise impact of Covid-19
- Four major Chinese developers reported profit growth for 2019 on Thursday, but said they are braced for hard times as the deadly coronavirus squashes market demand
- Many property developers saw their sales plummet in the first two months of 2020
