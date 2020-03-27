LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks gain off big US market surge on policy steps against coronavirus

  • Fed Chairman Powell says rebound in US economy could come in second half of year
  • US jobless claims soar to more than 3 million 
Gigi Choy and Deb Price

Updated: 9:55am, 27 Mar, 2020

People line up to enter a Costco supermarket restricting customer flows amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco Bay Area in the US on March 16, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
INTRODUCTION

Happy Friday, traders!

Markets surged overnight in the US, as investors like the policy steps taken by governments and central banks to deal with the wreckage of the coronavirus. 

Stick with us throughout the day as we give you latest insights from experts and report on the news and moves in Hong Kong and mainland markets.

-- Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

