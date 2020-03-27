LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks gain off big US market surge on policy steps against coronavirus
- Fed Chairman Powell says rebound in US economy could come in second half of year
- US jobless claims soar to more than 3 million
Topic | Stocks Blog
People line up to enter a Costco supermarket restricting customer flows amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco Bay Area in the US on March 16, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
INTRODUCTION
Happy Friday, traders!
Markets surged overnight in the US, as investors like the policy steps taken by governments and central banks to deal with the wreckage of the coronavirus.
Stick with us throughout the day as we give you latest insights from experts and report on the news and moves in Hong Kong and mainland markets.
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
-- Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in