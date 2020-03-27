Workers walk past homes being built by Country Garden in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. Photo: Reuters
Developers Country Garden, Sunac China warn construction, sales may be disrupted as Covid-19 subdues business activity
- Country Garden, China’s biggest home seller, saw sales crash by half in February and said building progress may suffer amid measures to contain virus
- The warning came as the Guangdong-based builder reported a 17.6 per cent increase in core profit to 40.12 billion yuan in 2019
Topic | China property
Workers walk past homes being built by Country Garden in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. Photo: Reuters