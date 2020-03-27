People wearing protective masks walking past a shuttered shop in Causeway Bay on March 16, 2020, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s property sales agencies report their worst financial results in years amid triple whammy industry slump
- Midland Holdings reported a blowout 2019 loss of HK$68.92 million that was more than double its forecast, while its non-residential property sibling Midland IC&I posted a HK$19.5 million loss
- At the privately owned Centaline Property Agency, net profit fell 38 per cent last year to HK$388 million
Topic | Hong Kong property
People wearing protective masks walking past a shuttered shop in Causeway Bay on March 16, 2020, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Photo: Sam Tsang