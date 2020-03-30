LIVE
Hong Kong, China traders brace for another volatile week amid coronavirus chaos
- Tsingtao Brewery says coronavirus sank January, February profit
- China NT Pharma 2019 net loss narrows
A hotel employee sprays disinfectant on an arriving guest, as a preventative measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan, China’s central Hubei province on March 29, 2020, a day after travel restrictions into the city were eased following the outbreak. Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged last year, partly reopened on March 28 after more than two months of near total isolation for its population of 11 million. Photo: AFP
INTRODUCTION
Good day, traders.
Welcome to a fresh week -- another expected volatile one.
We've got you covered.
-- Iris Ouyang, Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong
