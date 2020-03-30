Demand for Sinopec’s oil refining facilities fell to 66 per cent last month from 91 per cent in January. Photo: Simon Song
China energy giant Sinopec braces for demand drop as transport is shut down globally to halt coronavirus spread

  • Energy giant unveils better than forecast 6.7 per cent fall in 2019 profit
  • Mainland China fuel demand is projected to recover to normal levels in second half, company says
Eric Ng
Updated: 3:59pm, 30 Mar, 2020

