Demand for Sinopec’s oil refining facilities fell to 66 per cent last month from 91 per cent in January. Photo: Simon Song
China energy giant Sinopec braces for demand drop as transport is shut down globally to halt coronavirus spread
- Energy giant unveils better than forecast 6.7 per cent fall in 2019 profit
- Mainland China fuel demand is projected to recover to normal levels in second half, company says
Topic | Coronavirus China
Demand for Sinopec’s oil refining facilities fell to 66 per cent last month from 91 per cent in January. Photo: Simon Song