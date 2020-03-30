Tiffany’s seen on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images
Luxury jeweller Tiffany closes its shop in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, as Covid-19 batters the city’s retailers
- The iconic American jeweller joins a list of big names shutting shops in Hong Kong, where retailers were first hit by anti-government protests, then the Covid-19 outbreak
- Tiffany still has 12 stores in Hong Kong after choosing not to renew the lease on the 4,000 square foot outlet in Canton Road
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Tiffany’s seen on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images