Tiffany’s seen on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images
Business

Luxury jeweller Tiffany closes its shop in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, as Covid-19 batters the city’s retailers

  • The iconic American jeweller joins a list of big names shutting shops in Hong Kong, where retailers were first hit by anti-government protests, then the Covid-19 outbreak
  • Tiffany still has 12 stores in Hong Kong after choosing not to renew the lease on the 4,000 square foot outlet in Canton Road
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
SCMP
Lam Ka-sing and Sandy Li

Updated: 10:48pm, 30 Mar, 2020

