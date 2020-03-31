LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks gain as mainland manufacturing beats expectations despite coronavirus
- Shanghai overtakes Hong Kong as top IPO destination
- Hotpot chain Xiabuxiabu posts plunge in profit
Topic | Stocks Blog
A crew works on building an emergency field hospital equipped with a respiratory unit in New York's Central Park across from the Mount Sinai Hospital on March 29, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
INTRODUCTION
Good day, traders --
It's the last day of the first quarter. Whew!
Stick with us throughout the day for live coverage of the Hong Kong and mainland markets.
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
-- Iris Ouyang, Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in