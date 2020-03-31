LIVE
Business
LIVE

Hong Kong, China stocks gain as mainland manufacturing beats expectations despite coronavirus

  • Shanghai overtakes Hong Kong as top IPO destination
  • Hotpot chain Xiabuxiabu posts plunge in profit
SCMP
Gigi Choy and Deb Price

Updated: 12:15pm, 31 Mar, 2020

Topic |   Stocks Blog
A crew works on building an emergency field hospital equipped with a respiratory unit in New York's Central Park across from the Mount Sinai Hospital on March 29, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
INTRODUCTION

Good day, traders --

It's the last day of the first quarter. Whew!

Stick with us throughout the day for live coverage of the Hong Kong and mainland markets.

-- Iris Ouyang, Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

Stocks Blog