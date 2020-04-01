Skyscrapers stand beyond traditional shophouses in the central business district in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore home prices set for first decline since 2016 as economic recession bites, Colliers says
- Home prices could fall by 1 to 3 per cent, unit sales seen hitting lowest since 2016: Colliers
- Singapore unveils S$48 billion stimulus package to counter slowdown as government sees economic contraction in 2020
Topic | Coronavirus Singapore
Skyscrapers stand beyond traditional shophouses in the central business district in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg