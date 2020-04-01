LIVE
Hong Kong, China traders leave behind brutal quarter facing mounting coronavirus upheaval
- BYD records plunge in 2019 profit on policy changes, R&D costs
- AirPods producer GoerTek expects profit jump in first quarter
People wear face masks near a bus stop on a street following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Beijing on March 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters
INTRODUCTION
Welcome to a fresh month, traders, and a new quarter --
The death toll due to the coronavirus in the US has surpassed that in China, and President Donald Trump warns Americans to prepare for a "very, very" difficult month. Projections for US deaths due to the virus are 100,000 to 240,000.
We will keep you up on the latest news and moves in Hong Kong and China markets. So visit us often in the day.
-- Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong
-- Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong
