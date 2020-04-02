The coronavirus outbreak has hit all aspects of Hong Kong’s economy. Photo: Nora Tam
Sentiment in Hong Kong’s property sector hit across the board as there’s no respite from coronvirus outbreak

  • Only 594 new homes were sold in March, the least since December 2018 while overall transaction in the first quarter fell to a four-year low at HK$100.09 billion
  • Hong Kong government’s land parcel in Mong Kok fetches 20 per cent less than the lower end of market expectation
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 9:30am, 2 Apr, 2020

