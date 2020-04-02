LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks slip after sell-off in US over coronavirus

  • Shanghai vows support for Star board expansion
  • Pork producer Tech-Bank reports soaring pig price, sales
     
Gigi Choy , Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price

Updated: 10:04am, 2 Apr, 2020

The Empire State Building rises over an ambulance in New York City on March 24, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
INTRODUCTION

Good day traders --

The US is accusing China of faking its number of dead and infected by the coronavirus, according to Bloomberg, and the US markets saw a sell-off overnight.

We've got you covered on the latest here. So visit us throughout the day. 

-- Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

