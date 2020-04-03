LIVE
Hong Kong, China stock traders brace for more coronavirus volatility

  • 1 million infected worldwide; 50,000 have died from virus
  • US jobs claims hit 6.6 million for one week
Gigi Choy , Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price

Updated: 9:55am, 3 Apr, 2020

Topic |   China stock markets
A commuter wearing a protective mask rides a subway train in New York, U.S., on April 1, 2020. New York is experiencing alarming rates of coronovirus infections and deaths. Photo: Bloomberg
INTRODUCTION

TGIF, traders --

Oil is back on traders' minds, after President Donald Trump said Russia and Saudi Arabia will agree to reduce oil production. This followed the bump here Thursday on a Bloomberg story that China plans to take advance of cheap oil prices to add to its strategic reserves.

-- Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

