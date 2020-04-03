LIVE
Hong Kong, China stock traders brace for more coronavirus volatility
- 1 million infected worldwide; 50,000 have died from virus
- US jobs claims hit 6.6 million for one week
Topic | China stock markets
A commuter wearing a protective mask rides a subway train in New York, U.S., on April 1, 2020. New York is experiencing alarming rates of coronovirus infections and deaths. Photo: Bloomberg
INTRODUCTION
TGIF, traders --
Oil is back on traders' minds, after President Donald Trump said Russia and Saudi Arabia will agree to reduce oil production. This followed the bump here Thursday on a Bloomberg story that China plans to take advance of cheap oil prices to add to its strategic reserves.
-- Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong
