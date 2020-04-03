Charles Zhengyao Lu, the founder of Car Inc and UCar Inc, is a chairman and angel investor in Luckin Coffee. Photo: Simon Song
Business

China’s largest car rental agent halts trading in Hong Kong, as shares plunge amid scandal at chairman’s associate company

  • Car Inc’s shares drop 54.4 per cent to HK$1.96 before trading is suspended
  • Disgraced Luckin executive worked at rental company and related firm for a decade before joining in 2018
Topic |   Autos
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 5:09pm, 3 Apr, 2020

