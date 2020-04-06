LIVE
Business
LIVE

Hong Kong stocks see big gains as daily deaths decline in US, other coronavirus hotspots

  • Galaxy Entertainment, Sands China jump in change in luck 
  • Chinese telecom, Hong Kong utilities and new economy are hot sectors
SCMP
Gigi Choy , Deb Price and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 3:09pm, 6 Apr, 2020

Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP
Gigi Choy , Deb Price and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 3:09pm, 6 Apr, 2020

A medical worker in protective clothing moves the body of a deceased patient to a refrigerated overflow morgue outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., on April 3, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
INTRODUCTION

Good morning traders --

It's a fresh week, and the coronavirus continues to be in the driver's seat. Oil can also be expected to be an important driver of markets this week. China markets are closed today.

And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click 

here
. If you need to reach the stocks team, email  
[email protected]
.

-- Gigi Choy, Deb Price and Kathleen Magramo in Hong Kong 

Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard.  It is subject to our T&C.  SCMP (as defined in 
T&C
) shall not be liable for any loss, damage and costs relating to any investments in securities or otherwise in this connection
Sign up now
and get a 10% discount (original price US$400) off the China AI Report 2020 by SCMP Research. Learn about the AI ambitions of Alibaba, Baidu & JD.com through our in-depth case studies, and explore new applications of AI across industries. The report also includes exclusive access to webinars to interact with C-level executives from leading China AI companies (via live Q&A sessions). Offer valid until 31 May 2020.
Stocks Blog