The evening skyline of Hong Kong’s central business district, where months of street protests and coronavirus pandemic have alerted real estate funds to seek out bargains. Photo: Handout
Business

Investment funds eye deeper discounts, fire sales as distress mounts in Hong Kong property sector

  • A lot of capital waiting to pick up Hong Kong assets at 30 to 40 per cent discount, according to CBRE
  • Supply of distressed assets is limited, logistics properties in demand amid lockdowns
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 8:02am, 7 Apr, 2020

The evening skyline of Hong Kong’s central business district, where months of street protests and coronavirus pandemic have alerted real estate funds to seek out bargains. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE