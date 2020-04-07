The evening skyline of Hong Kong’s central business district, where months of street protests and coronavirus pandemic have alerted real estate funds to seek out bargains. Photo: Handout
Investment funds eye deeper discounts, fire sales as distress mounts in Hong Kong property sector
- A lot of capital waiting to pick up Hong Kong assets at 30 to 40 per cent discount, according to CBRE
- Supply of distressed assets is limited, logistics properties in demand amid lockdowns
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The evening skyline of Hong Kong’s central business district, where months of street protests and coronavirus pandemic have alerted real estate funds to seek out bargains. Photo: Handout