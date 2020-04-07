Cosmetics sales in China declined 14.1 per cent to 38.7 billion yuan in the first two months of the year compared to the 20.5 per cent drop in overall retail sales, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Bloomberg
China cosmetics sales rebound in March as coronavirus outbreak proves to be a temporary setback
- Sales of face packs and make-up removers on Pinduoduo rise more than fivefold in March compared to February
- Sales of cosmetics improved in March from the 60-80 per cent plunge in February as consumption fell because of the lockdown, said Jefferies analyst Anne Ling
Cosmetics sales in China declined 14.1 per cent to 38.7 billion yuan in the first two months of the year compared to the 20.5 per cent drop in overall retail sales, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Bloomberg