Hong Kong, China stocks rise on signs of progress in battle against coronavirus
- Casinos, Chinese airlines rising
- HSBC on track for second day of gains after big losses last week over cancelled dividends
A woman looks at a placard displayed at a closed live bar in the entertainment district of Lan Kwai Fong in Hong Kong early on April 5, 2020, after the city's leader Carrie Lam ordered the temporary closure of all bars and pubs to help stop the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Good day, traders --
A big rally overnight in the US is leading to continued positive sentiment in Asia trading.
Stick with us throughout the day for the latest in markets.
-- Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong
