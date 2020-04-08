A man jogs in front of newly constructed residential and commercial projects in Sydney. Overseas properties have become cheaper currencies weakened against Hong Kong’s pegged dollar. Photo: AFP
Developers target Hong Kong buyers for overseas property, as local dollar becomes Asia’s strongest currency amid coronavirus pandemic

  • The Hong Kong dollar was the only gainer in Asia this year through April 6
  • One new Australian project marketed in Hong Kong almost every month, which ‘never happened before’: Centaline
Pearl Liu
Updated: 7:11am, 8 Apr, 2020

