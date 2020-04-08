A man jogs in front of newly constructed residential and commercial projects in Sydney. Overseas properties have become cheaper currencies weakened against Hong Kong’s pegged dollar. Photo: AFP
Developers target Hong Kong buyers for overseas property, as local dollar becomes Asia’s strongest currency amid coronavirus pandemic
- The Hong Kong dollar was the only gainer in Asia this year through April 6
- One new Australian project marketed in Hong Kong almost every month, which ‘never happened before’: Centaline
Topic | International Property
A man jogs in front of newly constructed residential and commercial projects in Sydney. Overseas properties have become cheaper currencies weakened against Hong Kong’s pegged dollar. Photo: AFP