Potential homebuyers wearing protective face masks queue up at the Housing Authority’s customer service centre in Lok Fu for Home Ownership Scheme flats, on March 2. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s property prices to fall by up to 20 per cent as the city’s jobless ranks swell amid Covid-19 pandemic
- While JLL expects housing prices to drop by 10 to 15 per cent this year, Cushman & Wakefield sees falls of up to 20 per cent as rising unemployment in the city hits demand
- Greater job insecurity will decrease desire among prospective homebuyers, says Cushman and Wakefield’s Alva To
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Potential homebuyers wearing protective face masks queue up at the Housing Authority’s customer service centre in Lok Fu for Home Ownership Scheme flats, on March 2. Photo: Winson Wong