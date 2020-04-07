A Hainan Airlines aircraft sits on the tarmac at the airport in Beijing, while many global carriers ground flights and lay off staff amid losses due to coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters.
Business

Hainan Airlines calls bondholders for meeting on plan to defer debt repayment amid liquidity squeeze

  • Conference call with creditors to be held on April 10 related to a 750 million yuan (US$106.4 million) bond due on April 17
  • Company said Covid-19 outbreak has caused flight, cargo revenue slump in February amid border closures, travel bans
Topic |   Aviation
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 10:21pm, 7 Apr, 2020

