Hong Kong, China stocks slide as US, UK coronavirus daily death tolls hit highest level
- Chinese airlines gain
- New economy stocks mostly down
Topic | Stocks Blog
Workers stand outside a bar at night at Lan Kwai Fong inHong Kong on March 27, 2020. Hong Kong’s sprawling drinking and dining scene has been turned upside down by the virus, as the city government closed bars and imposed distance restrictions on tables in restaurants. Photo: Bloomberg
Good day, traders --
The bears are back, after the Hang Seng saw two straight days of gains to start the week.
Keep up with the action throughout the day by circling back to us!
-- Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong
