Hong Kong, China stocks poised to gain after big Wall Street rally on coronavirus hopes

  • AAC Tech warns first-quarter net profit may have fallen as much as 90 per cent
  • Oil producers may reduce output after price war worsened already depressed prices
Compiled by Gigi Choy , Deb Price and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 9:27am, 9 Apr, 2020

Passengers head through a Tokyo station after the government announced a state of emergency for the capital due to the coronavirus outbreak on April 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters
INTRODUCTION

Good day traders --

Wall Street had another big "virus-hopes" rally. 

Remember, Hong Kong's stock exchange will be closed Friday and Monday due to the Easter holiday. The blog will focus on mainland action both days!

Stick with us throughout the day for the latest in news and moves in the markets.

