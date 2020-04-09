LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks poised to gain after big Wall Street rally on coronavirus hopes
- AAC Tech warns first-quarter net profit may have fallen as much as 90 per cent
- Oil producers may reduce output after price war worsened already depressed prices
Topic | Stocks Blog
Passengers head through a Tokyo station after the government announced a state of emergency for the capital due to the coronavirus outbreak on April 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters
INTRODUCTION
Good day traders --
Wall Street had another big "virus-hopes" rally.
Remember, Hong Kong's stock exchange will be closed Friday and Monday due to the Easter holiday. The blog will focus on mainland action both days!
Stick with us throughout the day for the latest in news and moves in the markets.
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
-- Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in