Infervision, a Chinese medical imaging artificial intelligence system developer launches its AI-based solution InferRead CT Lung Covid-19. Photo: Handout
Chinese medical imaging start-up faces ‘trust deficit’ to crack US market for coronavirus screening amid political row
- Infervision has repurposed its analytical software for lung cancer analysis since February to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic
- Beijing-based start-up, backed by private equity funds, is hoping to crack the US market as infection and death toll increase
Topic | Coronavirus China
Infervision, a Chinese medical imaging artificial intelligence system developer launches its AI-based solution InferRead CT Lung Covid-19. Photo: Handout