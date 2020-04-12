People wearing protective face mask are seen at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, Japan. Shops in the area are on sale at discounts of up to 30 per cent. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong investors drawn to Japanese property as shops in prime areas sell for discounts of up to 30 per cent
- Shop owners in prime locations in Tokyo and Osaka are now selling because of the deteriorating economic outlook
- Investors also find that the level of investment is much lower compared to Hong Kong
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
People wearing protective face mask are seen at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, Japan. Shops in the area are on sale at discounts of up to 30 per cent. Photo: Reuters