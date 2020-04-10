LIVE
China investors weigh economy battered by coronavirus
- Hong Kong among Asia-Pacific markets closed for Easter
- US Fed launches new US$2.3 trillion effort to help small businesses, local governments
Very few people cross a usually busy intersection on March 29, 2020, after the Tokyo metropolitan government asked residents to stay at home this weekend as a preventive measure against a surge of new infections of coronavirus. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa
-- Yujing Liu and Deb Price in Hong Kong
