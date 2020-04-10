LIVE
Business
LIVE

China investors weigh economy battered by coronavirus

  • Hong Kong among Asia-Pacific markets closed for Easter
  • US Fed launches new US$2.3 trillion effort to help small businesses, local governments
SCMP
Yujing Liu and Deb Price

Updated: 10:18am, 10 Apr, 2020

Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP
Yujing Liu and Deb Price

Updated: 10:18am, 10 Apr, 2020

Very few people cross a usually busy intersection on March 29, 2020, after the Tokyo metropolitan government asked residents to stay at home this weekend as a preventive measure against a surge of new infections of coronavirus. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa
INTRODUCTION

Good day, traders --

Mainland markets are open, while Hong Kong is closed due to the Easter holiday. No trading on the Stock Connect.

We'll keep you up on the latest in mainland markets, and bring you other insights as well.

So visit us often through the day.

And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click 
here
. If you need to reach the stocks team, email  
[email protected]
.

-- Yujing Liu and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard.  It is subject to our T&C.  SCMP (as defined in 
T&C
) shall not be liable for any loss, damage and costs relating to any investments in securities or otherwise in this connection.
Sign up now
and get a 10% discount (original price US$400) off the China AI Report 2020 by SCMP Research. Learn about the AI ambitions of Alibaba, Baidu & JD.com through our in-depth case studies, and explore new applications of AI across industries. The report also includes exclusive access to webinars to interact with C-level executives from leading China AI companies (via live Q&A sessions). Offer valid until 31 May 2020.
Stocks Blog