Link Reit manages dozens of shopping centres in Hong Kong, including Lok Fu Place. The company has rolled out an expanded support programme to help tenants hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Sam Tsang
Link Reit takes cue from government’s coronavirus relief package, expands tenant support scheme to US$39 million
- Link Reit, which manages 126 properties across Hong Kong, has increased its support for tenants from HK$80 million to HK$300 million
- Some 1,900 tenants have benefited from the scheme introduced in February
Topic | Link Reit
Link Reit manages dozens of shopping centres in Hong Kong, including Lok Fu Place. The company has rolled out an expanded support programme to help tenants hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Sam Tsang