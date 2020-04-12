Goji Studios in Wan Chai is among shops or businesses forced to close under Hong Kong’s tightened measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic as infection cases jump. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Insurers may not cover business losses related to Hong Kong’s shutdown orders after lessons from Sars outbreak

  • Companies affected by shutdown orders may struggle to win business interruption insurance or force majeure claims against insurers, experts say
  • Insurers have tightened on pandemic under such policies after suffering record payout during 2003 Sars outbreak
Kathleen Magramo and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 1:09pm, 12 Apr, 2020

