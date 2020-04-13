LIVE
China stocks slide as traders brace for data ahead showing damage of coronavirus
- Hong Kong, Stock Connect trading shut for Easter holiday
- High-stakes oil deal reached to reduce output amid weak demand
Barber Yang Guangyu wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China’s epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease. Photos: Reuters
Good day, traders --
We'll keep you up on the mainland China markets today, and bring you analysis on Hong Kong stocks. But no Hong Kong or Stock Connect trading today due to the Easter holiday.
-- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Deb Price in Hong Kong
