LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks gain, as China trade data shows less-than-expected decline in exports
- WH Group tumbles after its Smithfield Foods closes big plant in US due to virus outbreak
- BYD first-quarter profit slumps
Topic | Stocks Blog
A worker at the Yangluo Port in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province on April 12, 2020. Wuhan lifted outbound travel restrictions from April 8 after almost 11 weeks of lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19. The cargoes piled up at ports have also been shipping away since the water ports in Wuhan resumed operation. Photo: Xinhua
INTRODUCTION
Good day, traders --
Hong Kong re-opens after two days of Easter-related holidays. The Stock Connect is also back.
We have China trade data today. Earnings are starting to roll out.
We've got you covered in Hong Kong and mainland markets. So visit us regularly during the day!
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
-- Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in